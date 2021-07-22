Wielding Freemium Icon design for Product Hunt

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Team at Chargebee planned to feature Freemium Virtual Gathering on Product Hunt (it was dropped later on). Our animated logo is inspired by Rob Walling's quote on Freemium. He said, "Freemium is like a Samurai sword. Unless you’re a master at using it, you can cut your arm off.” We have captured this essence by showcasing a slash by the sword, followed by bleeding red.