Wielding Freemium Icon design for Product Hunt

The Team at Chargebee planned to feature Freemium Virtual Gathering on Product Hunt (it was dropped later on). Our animated logo is inspired by Rob Walling's quote on Freemium. He said, "Freemium is like a Samurai sword. Unless you’re a master at using it, you can cut your arm off.” We have captured this essence by showcasing a slash by the sword, followed by bleeding red.

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
