Kumiko Michishita

Plastic Free July 22 - Food trays

Kumiko Michishita
Kumiko Michishita
  • Save
Plastic Free July 22 - Food trays noplastic plasticfreejuly illustration everyday design daily illustration
Download color palette

Day 22 - Returning Polystyrene food trays - In Japanese supermarkets, many food like meat and fish (and often vegetables!) come with PSP (polystyrene paper) trays. Supermarkets usually have collection box for recycling so I always return them.

Kumiko Michishita
Kumiko Michishita

More by Kumiko Michishita

View profile
    • Like