Plastic Free July 22 - Food trays

Day 22 - Returning Polystyrene food trays - In Japanese supermarkets, many food like meat and fish (and often vegetables!) come with PSP (polystyrene paper) trays. Supermarkets usually have collection box for recycling so I always return them.