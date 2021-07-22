Ksusha Kaban

PHOTOGRAPHER PORTFOLIO VS LANDING

PHOTOGRAPHER PORTFOLIO VS LANDING
A standard website with not the best layout and a poorly presented portfolio was turned into a landing with an excellent presentation of the photographer's personality/methods and supplemented with a gallery in which it is convenient to scroll through the categories and see all the works. Was accepted as one of best by #madeontilda

