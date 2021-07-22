Adesewa

Day 028- Contact us

Day 028- Contact us design dailyui userinterface ui ux uidesign
Day 28 of the #dailyuichallenge is to design a contact us page or form. I designed a contact us form that allows users to leave a message/complaint for the company. It also includes the location of the HQ so customers can stop by their office when they want to.

Jul 22, 2021
