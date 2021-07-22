Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rafiqur Rahman

Backpack Shopping App

Rafiqur Rahman
Rafiqur Rahman
  • Save
Backpack Shopping App shopping bag store app illustration uiux clean add to cart shopping cart app mobile ui application mobile app women bag bags bag product details product page shopping app ecommerce shopping ecommerce
Download color palette

Hello Everyone

Here are some UI for a bag store online shopping app.

I hope you guys will like it😍 & feel free to share your opinion in the comment section.

For any query:
rafiqurrahman51@gmail.com

Linkedin | Behance

Rafiqur Rahman
Rafiqur Rahman

More by Rafiqur Rahman

View profile
    • Like