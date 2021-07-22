Good for Sale
Letter Y Exploration (Deeper)

Letter Y Exploration (Deeper) minimal geometric shape abstract pattern brand identity identity lettermark letter exploration logo logo design branding
Letter Exploration Branding

Took Letter exploration very seriously and now sharing how a letter becomes an identity and uses for the branding element and key visuals.

So as we designer community participated in #36daysofttype Challenge and after that I have decided to explore more to make it feel like more into Branding to visualize others about branding.

Branding, Marketing, and Strategy
