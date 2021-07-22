Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ksusha Kaban

BESTBUY MACBOOK

Ksusha Kaban
Ksusha Kaban
  • Save
BESTBUY MACBOOK ui web design website webdesign uidesign
Download color palette

Most interesting customer ever. He said: i want you to create most unusuall buy/sell landing. All of them are classic. Lets make other market participants to go crazy with our audacity, looking at this landing page. As a result we made so funny landing with a call to action that cannot be maneuvered ><

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Ksusha Kaban
Ksusha Kaban

More by Ksusha Kaban

View profile
    • Like