Mobius Logo Concept

Mobius Logo Concept m letter design brand wakeboard summer waves brand agency graphic design branding logo
Breaking the waves with this logo concept for the local wakeboard club named Mobius.

Minimalistic but still recognizable waves form the M letter and refer to the kicker while the color broadcasts legit summer vibes.

________________

