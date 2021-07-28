Kiki Nordstrom

Spring time

Spring time cozy bike ride stroll walk doggo dog dress woman bike spring nature girl character ipad procreate ipadpro illustration
Spring time cozy bike ride stroll walk doggo dog dress woman bike spring nature girl character ipad procreate ipadpro illustration
Happy spring doodles 🌱 ✨
If you're curious about my creative process and how I stay inspired check out my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kiki_nordstrom_art/

For more creative content, behind the scenes and cool rewards (printables, prints and stickers) you can also support me on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/kikinordstrom?fan_landing=true

