Mailbrew Branding

Mailbrew Branding design mark identity symbol logo branding cup drink tea coffee brew email mail
Mailbrew launched their rebranded & revamped website and service. Mailbrew helps you stay on top of your interests, without scrolling feeds all day. It sends you a daily email digest of your favorite sources, on your own schedule.

We had a ton of fun exploring a lot of different logo design directions. In the end we landed on this strong and simple concept. Let me know what you think.

Art direction by Fabrizio Rinaldi & Francesco Dilorenzo

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
