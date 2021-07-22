Mailbrew Branding

Mailbrew launched their rebranded & revamped website and service. Mailbrew helps you stay on top of your interests, without scrolling feeds all day. It sends you a daily email digest of your favorite sources, on your own schedule.

We had a ton of fun exploring a lot of different logo design directions. In the end we landed on this strong and simple concept. Let me know what you think.

Art direction by Fabrizio Rinaldi & Francesco Dilorenzo