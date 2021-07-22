Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Barsha Dahal

Daily UI #011 - Flash Message

Daily UI #011 - Flash Message app design uiux flash message confirmation success error error message success message modal design challenge dailyui
I designed a concept flash message for error and success status for online shopping app.

I used Figma for design.

Hope you like this shot, don't forget about press "L":)

