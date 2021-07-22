Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Giuseppe Schiavone

Train your Pharmacy | Logo Design

Giuseppe Schiavone
Giuseppe Schiavone
  • Save
Train your Pharmacy | Logo Design education program eufarma visual brand brand identity design inspiration marketing pictogram branding visual identity logo inspiration graphic design pharmacist pharmacy logo design logo design
Download color palette

Training your Pharmacy is an education program of Eufarma, an Italian network of pharmacies. This project was born to accelerate the network pharmacies with online marketing.

Giuseppe Schiavone
Giuseppe Schiavone

More by Giuseppe Schiavone

View profile
    • Like