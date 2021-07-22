Nivon Trektochten - Showcase

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
We recently launched something really cool: a mini-site Nivon Trektochten 🥾🌳
During the global pandemic a lot of people searched for new hobbies and one of the hobbies which were booming were: hiking! That's why Nivon decided to create fitting walking routes close to their accommodations to create the ultimate hiking experience.
Literally and figuratively many kilometers have been covered for the development of this project and the end result is more than impressive.
Read more about this case on our website: https://superinteractive.com
Live website: www.nivon.nl/trektochten