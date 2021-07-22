Timeshift :: One-page web 1/2

Hoi! This is a little one page website I made for a time-travel-photo-booth called Timeshift.

Timeshift places you in 5 historical time periods on the same location. The premise is that you step in front of it, take a picture, and then choose which time period do you want to be placed in. You could be right in the middle of 2nd World War destruction, surrounded by tanks. You could chill in the same square 2000 years ago, near some idle looking Romans. Timeshift then prints or emails you a picture.

3D modeling of the box made by Kova.

