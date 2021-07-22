Agustin R. Michel

Pig / Movie poster

Agustin R. Michel
Agustin R. Michel
Hire Me
  • Save
Pig / Movie poster movies movie posters movie poster film poster nicolas cage key art poster design posters poster pig
Pig / Movie poster movies movie posters movie poster film poster nicolas cage key art poster design posters poster pig
Download color palette
  1. Pig01.jpg
  2. Pig02.jpg

Poster design for Michael Sarnoski's 'Pig'

Full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123950903/Pig-Poster-design

Pig.jpg
400 KB
Download
Agustin R. Michel
Agustin R. Michel
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble 🏀
Hire Me

More by Agustin R. Michel

View profile
    • Like