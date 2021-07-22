Sara is the the author of three books: Technically Wrong: Sexist Apps, Biased Algorithms, and Other Threats of Toxic Tech, Design for Real Life, and Content Everywhere. I’ve read two of her three books (Technically Wrong and Design for Real Life) and they are so well worth the read! Technically Wrong, alone, surveys how the monoculture of tech leads to diabolical apps and practices, toxic online exchanges and behavior, and the failure of developers (and designers) to take responsibility for what their decisions have wrought upon the world.

Sara Wachter-Boettcher is the founder of Active Voice, a leadership development company on a mission to make work culture better for everyone. Sara started Active Voice after leading a content strategy and UX consulting company for nearly a decade, where I saw the messy insides of all kinds of tech, product, and design teams. She now spends her time coaching tech and design leaders, facilitating better, more inclusive meetings, and hosting professional development workshops.

When Sara is not doing all that, she also runs Collective Strength, a feminist leadership community and event series, and Strong Feelings, the podcast for feminists at work. She speaks frequently, and has been featured at events like SXSW, Drupalcon, UX Week, Confab, and Lead Dev.

Sara is well known for her writing:

Technically Wrong: Sexist Apps, Biased Algorithms, and Other Threats of Toxic Tech (2018).

Design for Real Life (2016).

Content Everywhere (2012).

And her podcast:

Strong Feelings

https://www.strongfeelings.co/