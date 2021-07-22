Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
725contact type box gradient branding logo clean typography design user interface ui
725Contact helps people by providing them immediate contact with people in their contact list, when they are in a stressful situation and a device not present situation.

The 725Contact solution solves the systemic device-not-present problem faced by an estimated 30 million smartphone-owning individuals annually in the U.S. alone. The service provides rapid restoration of a subscriber's severed telecommunications caused by smartphone-not-present:
Through a mobile app, the subscriber’s contact list is continually updated securely to the 725Contact cloud.

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
