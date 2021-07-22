Twogrid

Animotive | Branding | Prosthetics marketing content logo design brand identity branding
Animotive is a leader in building custom & comfortable prosthetics based on your lifestyle.

Branding goals: Brand Identity reflecting keywords i.e. innovative, hi-tech, purposeful
Business Name: Animotive
Niche: Technology
Sub-niche: Healthcare
Value provided: Brand Identity - Logo Design / Social Media Content / Marketing Content

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
