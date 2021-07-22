Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Design System elements for Vectonator

Are you familiar with Vectonator, The all-in-one vector graphic design powerhouse for Mac? Vectonator's software simplifies the design creation process and uses a more intuitive user interface compared to other industry options. Founded in 2017, the software has been downloaded over 4M times since.

Cool, but why are you telling me this? For designers reading this, we thought that you might be interested in working 30% faster. But also because we are behind Vectonator's Design System (partially seen in the shot) and website. Yes, we know, such a long intro to end up showing off. But what do you want us to do? We are proud to be designing for over 4M designers.

