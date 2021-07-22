Eugeniya M

43 Daily UI. Glassmorphic Card

43 Daily UI. Glassmorphic Card inspiration trend new bank card credit finance glassmorphic glass aurora branding logo illustration app neumorphic button ui ux minimalism design
Hello everyone! Today I am presenting you my glassmorphic credit card. Let me know what you think :)

