Good day, everyone!
Are you ready to check our new project? We hope so. Agent Scout is a high-performing platform for finding the best real estate agent. A client came to us with a need for UI/UX design and a full-cycle product development.
Northell team managed to create an attractive design for the platform and started the development process. As a result, we built a large, complex platform that combines many different features while it is very convenient and easy to use.
For this project, we created:
UX/UI design
Have a project in mind? Contact us https://northell.design