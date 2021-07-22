Miguel Alén de Luna

Daily UI #006 · User profile / team task mgtm

Miguel Alén de Luna
Miguel Alén de Luna
  • Save
Daily UI #006 · User profile / team task mgtm management task design app ui dailyui
Download color palette

Daily UI, quick user profile preview. some features for a team task management app. I tried to focus on essentials. Any thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Miguel Alén de Luna
Miguel Alén de Luna

More by Miguel Alén de Luna

View profile
    • Like