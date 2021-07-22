Kasia Okraszewska

Retro for rent - concept of main page

Hi,
I want to present my new concept of website. It's more like sketch...
My idea was to create website with retro products, like camera. You can rent online oldschool camera to make unique set of photos.

What do you think about concept?
