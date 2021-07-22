Studio Ochi

Space shuttle

Space shuttle nasa rocket cosmos stars fly clouds orbit shuttle space illustration lowpoly design 3d artist 3d 3d art cgi
Getting pretty excited with all this space traveling topics all over the internet and decided to make a render about it, an improved vertical print is available at the store: https://studioochi.com/product/shuttle-in-the-clouds-poster/

