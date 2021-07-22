🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Barkat Ventures Branding
The Barkat Ventures as a knowledge-based institute is established as the Imam's Command's Executive arm is in the development of knowledge-based economy. Our mission is creation and expansion of the ecosystem and infrastructure for the development of knowledge and knowledge-based activities of scholars in the country based on Islamic-Iranian models. In this regard, we have relied on and made use of the potential of domestic scientists and experts, the use of global experience and knowledge, and effective cooperation with institutions active in the field of science, technology and economics.
Get in touch
omid@ziadzadeh.com
Follow me on
Instagram | Behance | Twitter | Linkedin