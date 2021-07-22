Barkat Ventures Branding

The Barkat Ventures as a knowledge-based institute is established as the Imam's Command's Executive arm is in the development of knowledge-based economy. Our mission is creation and expansion of the ecosystem and infrastructure for the development of knowledge and knowledge-based activities of scholars in the country based on Islamic-Iranian models. In this regard, we have relied on and made use of the potential of domestic scientists and experts, the use of global experience and knowledge, and effective cooperation with institutions active in the field of science, technology and economics.

Get in touch

omid@ziadzadeh.com

Follow me on

Instagram | Behance | Twitter | Linkedin