IRCTC Landing Page

So, I was using the IRCTC website, and felt like redesigning the website's landing page view in a way that would promote train finding faster.
The current website looks more confusing with a lot of items fighting to gain attention, which doesn't need to be. Also, the banner area can be better utilized to promote Offers & Deals, thus I integrated the same in this concept design.
