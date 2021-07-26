Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kiki Nordstrom

Live, explore, create

Kiki Nordstrom
Kiki Nordstrom
  • Save
Live, explore, create creative process creativity travel nature explore adventure caligraphy text icons poster illustrated typography illustrated lettering typography lettering ipad procreate ipadpro illustration
Live, explore, create creative process creativity travel nature explore adventure caligraphy text icons poster illustrated typography illustrated lettering typography lettering ipad procreate ipadpro illustration
Download color palette
  1. Untitled_Artwork 193.jpg
  2. Untitled_Artwork.jpg

Another experiment combining lettering and illustration. And a little encouragement for other creatives out there 😊 ✨
***

If you're curious about my creative process and how I stay inspired check out my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kiki_nordstrom_art/

For more creative content, behind the scenes and cool rewards (printables, prints and stickers) you can also support me on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/kikinordstrom?fan_landing=true

Kiki Nordstrom
Kiki Nordstrom
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kiki Nordstrom

View profile
    • Like