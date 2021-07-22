Mila Kruk

Me The Illustrator

Mila Kruk
Mila Kruk
  • Save
Me The Illustrator work process pink webdesign girl character flat illustration characterdesign vector 2d art illustration
Download color palette

This is "Thanks for watching" shot for Behance project.

I was lucky to work with HeySummit team and help them to create an illustration set to bring the brand to life.

Find more on Behance | Instagram

17f563179ccfffaa5121c81a0a05b440
Rebound of
Talk Management
By Mila Kruk
Mila Kruk
Mila Kruk

More by Mila Kruk

View profile
    • Like