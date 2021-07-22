Client mail - One work platform

Hello Design Community,

As in this pandemic work from home, we as designers are so tied up with a lot of applications to handle our work. To be precise I have been using 6 different applications in my regular work. Yes, 6 applications one for mailing, one for chat conversations, one for meetings, one for cloud storage and it goes on.

So this is my pet project "One work platform" as it is named one application for all the needs like mail, chat, projects manager, drive, and to organize meetings.

Hope you people love the concept.

Thanks