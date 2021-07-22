Autonomous cars

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
"A self-driving or self-piloting vehicle is a common motif of science fiction works, especially those placed in a cyberpunk-like environment. The technology of self-driving vehicles appeared to be a natural consequence of technological development in the same way the telephone is a natural step-ahead from a telegraph and television is the next-gen technology of the radio."
For more, check out our new blog post!
https://www.tooploox.com/blog/ai-technologies-of-sci-fi-that-have-already-arrived