Logo for the Daily Logo Challenge. The grid is for representing the systematic design process which every designer follows to get the right proportions. The fifty stands for the fifty days of the challenge. Within the 50 is an integrated DC which are the initials for Daily Challenge. The curve across the 50 is primarily a vector, it also poses as a decorative element and stands for the L of Logo along with the other initials of The Daily Logo Challenge. The colors are the brand colors of Daily logo challenge chosen from their website. And the Semi circles in the D are matched with the animated semi circles on the website that increase or decrease in size on scrolling.