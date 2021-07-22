Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Astikayasa

CryptoKet - NFT Marketplace

Astikayasa
Astikayasa
Hire Me
  • Save
CryptoKet - NFT Marketplace marketplace currency crypto cryptocurrency bitcoin nftmarketplace nft interaction animation ux ui
CryptoKet - NFT Marketplace marketplace currency crypto cryptocurrency bitcoin nftmarketplace nft interaction animation ux ui
CryptoKet - NFT Marketplace marketplace currency crypto cryptocurrency bitcoin nftmarketplace nft interaction animation ux ui
Download color palette
  1. NFT.mp4
  2. 1.jpg
  3. 2.jpg
  4. 3.jpg

CryptoKet - NFT Marketplace

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on astikayasa.gumroad.com
Good for sale
CryptoKet - NFT Marketplace

CryptoKet is NFT Marketplace you can sell, buy and bid your NFT Item!
Get your UI Kit here
https://astikayasa.gumroad.com/l/CryptoKet

Available for work 😊
igedeastikayasa@gmail.com

Say Hello 👋
Instagram

Astikayasa
Astikayasa
User Interface Designer and Lottie Animator
Hire Me

More by Astikayasa

View profile
    • Like