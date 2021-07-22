Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anggoro Anggi

I am Gojira!!

Anggoro Anggi
Anggoro Anggi
  • Save
I am Gojira!! design color illustration character
Download color palette

The monster is coming out! An enormous, destructive, prehistoric sea monster awakened and empowered by nuclear radiation. Gojira The Kaiju! 😱🔥

Interested to do some collaboration?
Connect and hit me : Dwianggoroanggi@gmail.com

Instagram | Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Anggoro Anggi
Anggoro Anggi

More by Anggoro Anggi

View profile
    • Like