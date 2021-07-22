Save Animals facing Extinction - Website Concept

This one's the first attempt at a vertical scroll website with two menus (bubble menu to the left and top right nav menu) and a different CTA placement in the UI for me. It has been developed in html,css and js and will hopefully develop it live for WordPress and make some improvements too.

Content Credits: Save Animals facing Extinction Org.

Picture Credits belong to respective owners unsplash (Rezal Scharfe) and google.

What do you think of this design? Yay or Nay?