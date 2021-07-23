Maryna Tyshchuk
Fireart Studio

Finance - Mobile banking App

Maryna Tyshchuk
Fireart Studio
Maryna Tyshchuk for Fireart Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Finance - Mobile banking App ux typography app ui design
Download color palette

Super excited to share the Banking App design Concept.

Please leave your valuable feedback.

Thanks for watching! ❤️

Follow us on Twitter & Facebook & InstagramYou're always welcome to visit our amazing Blog

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Fireart Studio
Fireart Studio
We're a boutique design and software development company.
Hire Us

More by Fireart Studio

View profile
    • Like