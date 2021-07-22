Food Delivery service - Mobile App Design 🍱

Hello, 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐤𝐬 🙌

Here is our new 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 exploration of a 🍱 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩.

Order at the 🍜 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 of your home with our charming 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫-𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧.

🤔 So, do you think this is cool?

𝐇𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐞𝐧𝐣𝐨𝐲 𝐢𝐭! 😉

Please share your 📥 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰𝐬 and 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤

Press ❤️ "L" to show some love 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬!

-------------------

Also, you can 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐔𝐒 on 👉🏻 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 | 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦 | 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐧

We are 🤝 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 Shoot your 💰 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 to contact@eggheadexperts.com