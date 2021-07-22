Travelling App Interface (UI)

Hey Everyone 👋

I hope you're doing well. I have designed screens for a travelling app. It's a project that I am currently working on. So let me know what do you think about it in the comments.

Press ❤️ if you like it

Feel free to share your thoughts and feedbacks

Thanks and Stay safe

Ananya

👋 You can follow me up on Instagram to know and learn more about UI/UX design @ux_shelf