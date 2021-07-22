Rezha Aaron

Movie Streaming App

Rezha Aaron
Rezha Aaron
  • Save
Movie Streaming App movie app streaming app ui minimalist videos mobile design ui design movie streaming
Download color palette

Hello everyone 👋

I want to share my UI design about Movie Streaming App.
Feel free to give your feedback here.
Don't forget press "L" if love it.
Thanks

Rezha Aaron
Rezha Aaron

More by Rezha Aaron

View profile
    • Like