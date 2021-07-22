Arg Oliva (Birdy)

Daily UI #85 "Pagination"

Daily UI #85 "Pagination" ui adobe xd minimal design
Evidently, I have some time to design today... so I was able to do a page with the pagination thingy :) I imagined this UI for a personal freelancer space in keeping their projects and invoices in one place.

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
