Personal Mark Exploration

Personal Mark Exploration personal branding r emboss blackletter logo
I've been developing a personal logo and settled on this blackletter variant. It only felt appropriate to add some depth and weathering to add to the heavy metal fantasy vibe.

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Designer and Illustrator

