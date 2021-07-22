Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alyona Kuksova

Floral Studio website

Floral Studio website store website flowers beauty studio floral flora magazine fashion ui editorial design clean
Download color palette

Hi there!

Let me introduce my new website project called Flora. Today, it is a part of a home page.

Fonts: Doppelgeimer+Arbeit Neo.
Photos by Pinterest.

How do you like it? Your feedback is very appreciated!

Have a nice day and press "L" to appreciate it! :)

