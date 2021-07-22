Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Roman Klčo

Retro Night

Roman Klčo
Roman Klčo
Hire Me
  • Save
Retro Night games pc retro room lowpoly diorama isometric render blender 3d illustration
Download color palette

Here's the night time version, because we all know all the Warcraft and Sim City action happens in the night anyway :)

------------
If you want to learn, how to make 3D illustration, check out my course on how to become a 3D illustrator.
You can use a SUSHIMASTER code at checkout for $40 discount ;)

------------
You can follow here 👇
Learn 3D illustration! | Instagram | YouTube Channel

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Roman Klčo
Roman Klčo
Designer and 3D Illustrator. Teaching at Polygon Runway
Hire Me

More by Roman Klčo

View profile
    • Like