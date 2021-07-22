Roma Korolev (kaer logo)

Eco icon proposal. Three leaves in a triangle.

Roma Korolev (kaer logo)
Roma Korolev (kaer logo)
  • Save
Eco icon proposal. Three leaves in a triangle. triangle leaves bio eco leaf icon mark logo
Download color palette

I'm ready for a new branding project. Hire me ✍️ kaer.pro@gmail.com

Follow me to keep in touch:
Instagram | Shutterstock | Creativemarket

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Roma Korolev (kaer logo)
Roma Korolev (kaer logo)

More by Roma Korolev (kaer logo)

View profile
    • Like