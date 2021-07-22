Mahmoud Qamar ⚡️

Cavaraty App

Mahmoud Qamar ⚡️
Mahmoud Qamar ⚡️
  • Save
Cavaraty App uiux website xd adobe ecommerce clear simple store black freelance phone android ios appdesign ui case covers and case
Download color palette

Hey guys!

Here is a new concept of Cavaraty App for mobile covers and case. Hope you find it interesting and inspiring.

🖥 📱 designed by @desqamar
Follow Me @desqamar to get daily UI UX inspiration.
What do you think? Let me know in comments
.
.
Feel free to leave comments and feedback :)
Press L for some love ❤️
.
.
I'm available for new projects
eng.mh.qamar@gmail.com
.
.
Follow me
Behance | Facebook | Instagram

Mahmoud Qamar ⚡️
Mahmoud Qamar ⚡️

More by Mahmoud Qamar ⚡️

View profile
    • Like