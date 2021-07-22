Patryk Michalski
Gold Bank - Landing Page

Gold Bank - Landing Page webdesign square font serif colorful ux yellow coin gold bank gold luxury branding landing website colors design web ui figma
New project, new challenges! This time we'd like to show you a little sneak peek of the new Gold Bank website. Our aim of the redesign is to give the website a luxurious character while maintaining a minimalist and intuitive presentation of information. More coming soon!
