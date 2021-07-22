Orman Clark
Make Lemonade

Analytics Reports

Orman Clark
Make Lemonade
Orman Clark for Make Lemonade
  • Save
Analytics Reports graph stats ecommerce ecommerce design ecommerce app ecommerce shop visitors reports charts analytics minimal minimalist ui ux minimalism dark mode dark clean
Analytics Reports graph stats ecommerce ecommerce design ecommerce app ecommerce shop visitors reports charts analytics minimal minimalist ui ux minimalism dark mode dark clean
Download color palette
  1. 1.jpg
  2. 2.jpg

I'm working on a range of "coming soon" screens for Lemon Squeezy, highlighting features that won't quite make V1 but are on the horizon.

Get an overview of your website traffic, referrals, popular content and conversion rates so you can double down on what's working.

——————
Reserve your Lemon Squeezy username for early access and a chance to win a Macbook Pro →

Make Lemonade
Make Lemonade
2020 gave us lemons. We're making lemonade.

More by Make Lemonade

View profile
    • Like