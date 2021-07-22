Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
fadhil sanad

Woman Logo

fadhil sanad
fadhil sanad
  • Save
Woman Logo illustration vector graphic design adobe illustrator logo design branding
Download color palette

Fishbon - is the name of a dresscode company
Concept:
- woman
- beauty

Feel free to let me know about your thoughts!

Hit ❤️ or press "L" if you like it!

Need a brand identity? Let's get in touch -

Edit Edit shot details

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
fadhil sanad
fadhil sanad

More by fadhil sanad

View profile
    • Like