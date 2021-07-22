Iterative Design

Dave McNally
A little peek into our process and use of variant components within Figma! We're designing in such a way to help streamline iteration as the need arises. We understand requirements and the needs of our users may change and we want to remain able to change with them!

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
