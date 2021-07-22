Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
ASWATHI RS

Music App

ASWATHI RS
ASWATHI RS
  • Save
Music App adobe figma ux musicapp music motion graphics ui logo illustration graphic design design branding app behance animation 3d
Download color palette

Today i want to share with you another concept, i've created a concept for the music player app.
Thank you!

ASWATHI RS
ASWATHI RS

More by ASWATHI RS

View profile
    • Like