Bitcoin Lessons — E-learning App Cards

These colorful cards belong to the e-learning app Bitcoin Lessons that we at Z1 designed from the ground up. The app offers a mobile-based bite-sized learning approach similar to popular language app Duolingo, targets those with an appetite for knowledge and can be used in short bursts to suit busy lives.

It currently contains 11 lessons — from the history of where Bitcoin came from and how it compares to previous forms of money, to the strengths and weaknesses of Bitcoin and what the future may hold, to how to venture into the world of Bitcoin with knowledge and confidence. I made these illustrations for each of these lessons and had loads of fun 🤗. Hope you enjoy them too!

